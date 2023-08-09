92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Thanks to Keke Palmer’s latest post, baby fever is at a high. The Nope actress blessed her followers with an archive video of her son laughing, and we are pure mush after watching it repeatedly.

Keke Palmer And Her Son Share A Moment

Over the past few weeks, Keke Palmer has been in the spotlight for everything fashion, bossing up, and being a liberated mother. However, recently, she took to her social media account to post a special moment with her little tyke, Leodis, and it’s the cutest thing ever. Palmer shared a video of her and her son having a complete love session, including the podcast host constantly kissing his cheeks and chanting an expression, making him laugh hysterically.

In the video, Palmer hovers over Leodis, her hair twisted up in faux locs. Her son is lying on a comfy-looking blanket supported by a bed of grass as he squints his eyes and bares his toothless grin. You can smell his sweet scent through the video as the Big Boss artist eats him up. Leodis then pushes his mother away as if he’s had enough, and the video ends.

Palmer captioned the sweet reel with, “Felt like sharing this amazing archive . Yesterday morning he started slapping me in the face to get my attention lolol. All I did was close my eyes for 5 seconds and he’s sticking his fingers up my nose!! Lol like really? Squeezing my nose like my name is Ronald chile I love to hear my boy’s laugh.” Followers shared Palmer’s sentiment as they inundated her comment section with heart emojis.

It’s no secret that Palmer is enjoying motherhood, and we all know it looks damn good on her. We love that the songstress shows us all facets of her life. She shares real moments, which makes her one of our favorites!

Keke Palmer Shared An Adorable Video Of Her Son Laughing And Our Hearts Are Melting was originally published on hellobeautiful.com