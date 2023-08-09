Listen Live
Nike Announces Relaunch Of Kobe Bryant’s Signature Sneaker

Published on August 9, 2023

Kobe Bryant 2019 Baby2Baby Gala

Source: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic / Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

The Mamba brand is making a comeback! Today Nike shared a teaser of an upcoming Kobe Bryant sneaker release, confirming tomorrow, Nike Basketball will be announcing the name, look, and  the release date of this new sneaker. The clock on the bottom of the sneaker stops on the date Aug. 23, 2023, which would have been Bryant’s 45th birthday which is expected to be the day of the release.

 

