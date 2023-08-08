Made In America Festival Canceled

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Less than a month from it’s kick off date, Made In America has been cancelled! The festival was set to take place on September 2nd and 3rd and would have been super star studded, with performances from Ice Spice, Miguel & more. Mase and Cam’Ron were also scheduled to hit the stage in honor of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. The festival was set to be headlined by SZA and Lizzo, which has fans thinking if it was cancelled due to Lizzo’s current allegations. However it seems to be a different reason, the festival released a statement confirming the cancelation.

“Due to severe circumstances outside of production control, the 2023 Made In America festival will no longer be taking place. This decision has been difficult and has not been made lightly nor without immense deliberation.” While they don’t give any more explanation as to what caused the cancelation, they clearly plan on returning in the future. Their statement continues, “Made in America has a legacy of delivering exceptional experiences for music fans and concert goers, and it is our commitment to always deliver a top-tier festival experience. We look forward to returning to Benjamin Franklin Parkway and the great city of Philadelphia in 2024.”