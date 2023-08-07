Tory Lanez Expected To Be Sentenced Today For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced today (Monday Aug7th) for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The Los Angeles prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence. While asking for the sentencing time, they wrote in a sentencing memorandum that along with the crimes, he has re traumatized Megan with social media posts which led to his more than 2 million followers to attack her.
Lawyers for Lanez said in their sentencing memo that Tory should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They say the evidence that led to his conviction was “questionable at best” and that his lack of remorse should therefore not be a factor in his sentencing.
