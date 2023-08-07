Listen Live
Persia's Picks

Tory Lanez Expected To Be Sentenced Today For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Published on August 7, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Tory Lanez Artwork and Press Images for Chixtape 5

Source: Joshua “Midjordan” Farias / Joshua “Midjordan” Farias

 

Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced today (Monday Aug7th) for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. The Los Angeles prosecutors are asking a judge to hand down a 13-year sentence. While asking for the sentencing time, they wrote in a sentencing memorandum that along with the crimes, he has re traumatized Megan with social media posts which led to his more than 2 million followers to attack her.

Lawyers for Lanez said in their sentencing memo that Tory should get only probation and be released from jail to enter a residential substance abuse program. They say the evidence that led to his conviction was “questionable at best” and that his lack of remorse should therefore not be a factor in his sentencing. 

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close