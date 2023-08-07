Usher Speaks Out on Viral Video with Keke Palmer

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you were wondering what Usher thinks about his viral moment with Keke Palmer from his Las Vegas residency show, well, the pop star is finally speaking out about it.

Keke broke the internet when she attended Usher’s show with a sexy, mesh, see-through dress, as he serenaded her with his vocals. The two got rather close, respectfully, but Keke’s partner and father of her child, wasn’t really feeling the vibes. He posted on the app X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, “It’s the outfit tho …. you a mom.”

Social media dragged him for outfit-shaming the new mom, in which he responded, “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

However, Usher says, it’s just all in good fun. He recently sat down with People Magazine and said it was a “pop moment” and “worth talking about.”

“I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it. Rather, it was a conversation of what was going on with us having fun in front of the audience or conversation about that song,” says Usher.

The superstar went on to add that, “every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas.”

Usher is now getting ready to do a few shows in Paris before he comes back stateside for his residency in October. He also has a new song out called “Good, Good” featuring Summer Walker and 21 Savage.