Slow Down: New Speed Cameras Coming To Anne Arundel County Starting Monday

The Maryland State Highway Administration announced that Maryland Route 100 will get a speed camera system starting Monday.
After a 21-day warning period, Maryland State Police will authorize citations with a $40 civil penalty beginning Aug. 28.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The camera will operate as crews resurface 4.4 miles of Route 100 and exit ramps at Coca-Cola Drive, the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Arundel Mills Boulevard, and Telegraph Road. The posted speed limit through this work zone will remain at 55 mph.
The SHA said crews will first remove the asphalt pavement on westbound Route 100 near the Howard County line.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!
-
Divas Battle Royal: 10 Most Memorable Beefs Between Female Musicians
-
Remembering ‘Euphoria’ Star Angus Cloud As A Loving, Humorous, & Beautiful Human [Gallery]