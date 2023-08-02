Jay-Z May Place Bid for English Soccer Team

Jay-Z is going to own a sports team one way or another.
According to reports, the rapper is looking to grow his empire by possibly placing a bid for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. His bid will be with a group of other American investors who are also interested in taking over the team from its current owner, Joe Lewis.
Federal prosecutors in New York recently charged Lewis with insider trading, accusing the 86 year-old billionaire of unlawfully giving nonpublic information to friends and associates to trade on. The outcome of the case will determine if the Tottenham Hotspur will eventually get new ownership.
Jay-Z also owns a minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, and was rumored to have been interested in bidding on the Washington Commanders before the team was purchased by new owners Josh Harris, Magic Johnson, and other investors. However, his interest in a Premier League team isn’t new. In 2010, Jay Z tried to become a major investor at Arsenal.
-
Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
We Found The Girl Who Threw Her 36G Bra at Drake!