Jay-Z May Place Bid for English Soccer Team

Jay-Z is going to own a sports team one way or another.

According to reports, the rapper is looking to grow his empire by possibly placing a bid for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur. His bid will be with a group of other American investors who are also interested in taking over the team from its current owner, Joe Lewis.

Federal prosecutors in New York recently charged Lewis with insider trading, accusing the 86 year-old billionaire of unlawfully giving nonpublic information to friends and associates to trade on. The outcome of the case will determine if the Tottenham Hotspur will eventually get new ownership.

Jay-Z also owns a minority stake in the Brooklyn Nets, and was rumored to have been interested in bidding on the Washington Commanders before the team was purchased by new owners Josh Harris, Magic Johnson, and other investors. However, his interest in a Premier League team isn’t new. In 2010, Jay Z tried to become a major investor at Arsenal.