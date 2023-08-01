Oceangate Co-Founder Wants to go to Venus by 2050

Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, the company that designed the infamous Titantic submersible that imploded underwater killing five people, wants to send 1,000 people to a floating colony on the planet Venus by 2050.
According to reports, Sohnlein told Business Insider that he has dreamed of making humanity a multi-planet species since he was 11 years-old. He also hasn’t let the Titantic submersible tragedy diminish his ambitions and feels that mankind should keep pushing the limits of innovation.
Humans2Venus is Sohnlein’s venture studio and will come up with the creative business concepts and startup ideas to overcome commercial barriers to putting humans on Venus. The venture studio’s mission is to develop techniques to reduce the operational costs for launch and fund space missions without support from governmental agencies.
-
Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Report: LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Husband Richard Lawson After 8 Years
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program To Start Accepting New Applicants
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Nicki Minaj Victim Of Another Squatting Incident