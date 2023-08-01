Oceangate Co-Founder Wants to go to Venus by 2050

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Guillermo Sohnlein, co-founder of OceanGate, the company that designed the infamous Titantic submersible that imploded underwater killing five people, wants to send 1,000 people to a floating colony on the planet Venus by 2050.

According to reports, Sohnlein told Business Insider that he has dreamed of making humanity a multi-planet species since he was 11 years-old. He also hasn’t let the Titantic submersible tragedy diminish his ambitions and feels that mankind should keep pushing the limits of innovation.

Humans2Venus is Sohnlein’s venture studio and will come up with the creative business concepts and startup ideas to overcome commercial barriers to putting humans on Venus. The venture studio’s mission is to develop techniques to reduce the operational costs for launch and fund space missions without support from governmental agencies.