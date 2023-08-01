Usher Announces “Good Good” Single With 21 Savage & Summer Walker

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Usher has been the topic of discussion after serenading the ladies (folks wives & girlfriends lol) during his Las Vegas residency & it looks like he’s keeping the convo going with new music. Usher announced a new single called “Good Good,” dropping this Friday (August 4). If fans weren’t excited enough to get new music form him he also tapped in Summer Walker and 21 Savage. This should be a good song considering rapper 21 seems to be not only a big fan of Usher but you know he loves to sing some R&B, so this may be his big debut lol. We’ll see Friday!