Drake Brings Lamar Jackson On Stage During D.C. Stop: “This Is My Quarterback”

Drake’s It’s All A Blur tour stopped in D.C. this past weekend and the longtime Lamar Jackson fan had to show some love to “my quarterback.”
Check out the video from the concert below:
Jackson and teammates Tyler Huntley, James Proche and Odell Beckham Jr. were all in attendance at the Capital One Arena.
One thing about it, Drake has never been shy about his love for Jackson and was seen at the Kentucky Derby to rocking Ravens gear.
Will Drake be in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium this season? We will see…
