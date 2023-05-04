Persia's Picks

Its Official: Lamar Jackson Signs Historic Contract With Ravens!

Published on May 4, 2023

Carolina Panthers v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

Its official! After agreeing to a $260 million deal with the Ravens, Lamar Jackson put pen to paper Thursday signing his historic five-year contract extension with the Ravens. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will address the media for the first time since signing his record-setting contract Thursday afternoon at 12:30pm alongside Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Ravens Coach Joh Harbaugh.

