A$AP Rocky’s Jeweler Shows Off Rapper’s Custom Iced Out Grenade

This joint puts Noreaga's iced out grenade from the late 90's to shame...

Published on July 27, 2023

2023 Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Jason Koerner / Getty

We’ve gotten to the point in the Hip-Hop game where custom iced out pieces for rappers don’t really shine anymore as we’ve basically seen it all, but A$AP Rocky’s latest piece does stand out amongst the rest and now we’re getting an up close look at it.

Just days after A$AP Rocky debuted his new diamond encrusted grenade piece in his militant video to “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” his jeweler, Alex Moss shared a video of the custom piece on his Instagram page and we must say, we are hella impressed. With a caption that read, “I MIGHT START A RIOT ❄ Exo Grenade Pendant + Crushed Bones Chain @asaprocky,” Moss proudly showcases the many details of his work of art which seems to include a Tourbillon clock of sorts complete with spinning pieces.

No word on what this piece of art ended up costing Rocky (or Rihanna?), but regardless, it was definitely worth every penny because wow.

Check out the iced out grenade below, and let us know your thoughts on the custom piece in the comments section below.

A$AP Rocky’s Jeweler Shows Off Rapper’s Custom Iced Out Grenade  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

