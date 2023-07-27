Lebron James Breaks His Silence Amid Bronny James’ Recent Health Scare

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

LeBron James breaks his silence amid his son, LeBron Raymone “Bronny” James Jr.’s recent medical scare. The eldest child of the James clan went into cardiac arrest on Monday, July 24, during a USC workout.

In a Tweet, the James family patriarch thanked the public for the outpour of love and support.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang,” he wrote.

What we know about Bronny James’ medical scare

An ambulance was called to the University of Califonia’s Galen Center on Monday morning, at approximately 9:26 am. The 18-year old was unconscious and taken to the emergency room via an ambulance under a “code 3” medical emergency.

According to a spokesperson for the James family, who issued this statement to TMZ, “Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny James is currently in stable condition. And according to his father’s tweet, everyone is “doing great.” We will continue to pray for Bronny James’ speedy recovery and the strength of Lebron James’ and his family.

