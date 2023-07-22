92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Miracle Watts and Tyler Lepley are three years strong! The gorgeous couple celebrated their three year anniversary over the weekend with a sweet Instagram post proclaiming their love for each other and it’s safe to say that even we’re blushing!

In the stunning photo dump, the model and actress posted a few photos of herself and her P-Valley co-star Lepley as they posed lovinlg to celebrate their love. “Today we walk into our 3rd year of love and friendship. Its been a rollercoaster, but I’ve always loved a GOOD RIDE lol I love this man, this good fine black man!! & when you got something good, you hold onto it! MY MAN, MY MAN, MY MAN #happyanniversary @miracleskloset,” she captioned the post. Check it out below.

Watts and Lepley began dating in June of 2021 and quickly became one of our favorite couples due to heir obvious adoration for each other, and not to mention they are both absolutely stunning. They welcomed their first child together, Xi Lei Lepley, last year and have been going strong ever since, sharing adorable videos of themselves as they navigate their relationship and parenting together.

What an exciting time for both Lepley and Watts. We just love seeing their love and look forward to seeing the see them grow as parents to their adorable baby Xi Lei. A huge congratulations on three loving years to the glowing couple!

Miracle Watts And Tyler Lepley Celebrate Their Anniversary With A Sweet Instagram Post was originally published on hellobeautiful.com