6 Barbie-Inspired Items You Need From Amazon Right Now

Barbie is on the way. And if you are like most of us, you can’t wait.

Coming to theatres on July 21, the new film is about Barbie and Ken’s adventures outside Barbie Land. After being forced to leave the utopian land of dolls, Barbie and Ken embark on a “journey of self-discovery together to the real world.”

With nods to the ’80s and ’90s and headliners such as Issa Rae, Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, many are ready for all things Barbie and looking for ways to celebrate. Our Google searches include pink and white theme parties, Barbie-inspired fashion, rose-colored cocktails and more.

In anticipation of the highly anticipated film, we’ve compiled a list of some of the top items on Amazon to help you participate in the Barbiecore trend. Whether throwing a get-together with your girls, heading out to a themed brunch, or dressing up to see the film, these pieces will have you living your best “Barbie” life in about 48 hours or less.

“Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: We may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.”

1. Pink Pop Art Press Ons

Don’t have time to make it to the salon before Friday? No problem! These medium-length press-on nails are the perfect addition to any themed outfit. Complete with 24 pieces to fit each finger, a nail file and glue, this set is eye-catching, unique and fun!

RikView Long Press on Nails

2. LED Compact Mirror

Get ready to look perfect and check yourself out all night with this cute pink compact travel mirror. Made with 1x to 3x magnification and a portable design, this two-sided mirror is perfect to throw in your purse and go!

Kintion Pocket Mirror

3. Pink Travel Set

Whether walking around in Barbie Land or in the real world, Barbie is always on the go. And she has to look good while doing it. Grab this cute two-piece travel set that is perfect for the beach, the mountains and everywhere in between.

MakeMeChic Women’s Casual 2 Piece Outfit

Available in Regular and Plus Size.

4. Pink Floral Clutch

No Barbie outfit is complete without the perfect purse. This one, available for under $25 includes enough space for your keys, lipstick and phone with a gorgeous satin lining. The outside of the clutch is just as lush with pink floral appliques and metal hardware.

5. Pink Polka Dot Lipstick Holder

Find your lipstick easily throughout the night with this cute hot pink and white lipstick holder. Complete with a compact design, gold clasp and inside mirror, this is the perfect Barbie accessory. The item comes in a set of two holders, so you may want to give one to a friend.

Motique Hot Pink Lipstick Case

6. Light Pink Champagne Set

Cheers the new Barbie movie with this cute set of four glass champagne glasses. They are perfect for any Barbiecore party, bachelorette or girls night out.

Ziixon Crystal Champagne Flutes

