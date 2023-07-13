Joyce Jacob, Director Of Hair & Makeup For ‘Young, Famous & African’ Shares 5 Sweat-Proof Summer Makeup Tips

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The art of learning how to achieve sweat-proof summer makeup is a lesson that needs to be studied. After all, faded, sweaty, and oily-looking makeup is the ultimate beauty faux pas. That said, I prefer to take a page out of the soft-glam book so my skin can do all the talking. YouTube University typically comes in major clutch to show beauty mavens tips and tricks. Nonetheless, I love tapping in with the experts to get first-hand knowledge on how to keep my beauty game on lock. And this is where Joyce Jacob, Director of Hair & Makeup for Netflix’s Young, Famous & African, comes into play.

In case you’ve been out of the loop, the hit series is fresh off its second season run, and the girls are loving it. Young, Famous & African shines a light on an affluent group of entertainers and entrepreneurs in South Africa. The talented crew provides reality show lovers with a hearty dose of Black excellence, luxury, and drama. However, social media users can’t get enough of the gorgeous glam the ladies serve up every season.

South Africa is known for its pleasantly warm and sunny weather, so folks expect the cast to frequent the powder room for touch-ups to combat the heat. However, the ladies never miss a beat in the subtle yet glam makeup department. And since summer is officially upon us, it’s only right that we get the tea on sweat-proof summer makeup from Joyce Jacob. Aside from the Nigerian talent having the cast Young Famous & African as clients, she has also painted the faces of Angela Simmons, Alek Wek, Tiwa Savage, and more. In other words, Joyce is a certified makeup whisperer.

So without further ado, it’s time to get the lowdown on how to make sweat-proof summer makeup a reality from the one and only Joyce Jacob.

1. Pick the right base for your foundation.

Milk’s Hydro Grip Hydrating Face Primer ($20+, Milkmakeup.com) is great at giving your foundation a base to stick to. All while being super hydrating! Milk’s formula literally prevents makeup meltdowns which no one likes, especially while trying to create a sweat-proof makeup look! I love applying this product with my hands and will usually pat my face afterward to ensure the grip effect has been activated!

2. Add a skin-blurring foundation into the mix.

Huda Beauty’s FauxFilter Luminous Matte Foundation ($42, Sephora.com) is another fantastic choice for sweat-proof makeup!! It’s full coverage, long-lasting, and has skin-blurring properties. Even if you do sweat with this foundation, your foundation base will not be disrupted at all! You’ll be able to dab off the sweat seamlessly. For a powerful sweat-proof application, I like using a densely packed foundation brush. Using this type of brush will provide maximum control and flawless blending!! Make sure to use a stippling motion while applying as opposed to a swiping motion. This method will secure your foundation!

3. Concealers with a matte finish are a smart choice!

MAC’s Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer ($21, Maccosmetics.com) is the most sweat-proof concealer I’ve ever used!! This concealer could not have a more befitting name! It has medium to full buildable coverage and a natural matte finish! While applying this concealer, you must be quick at blending it out, as it dries down quickly. Use a damp beauty blender for an even distribution.

4. Finely-milled setting powder is a no-brainer!

Laura Mercier’s Translucent Setting Powder ($43, Sephora.com) is a sweat-proof must-have! This setting powder was created to lock in all the makeup! It’s finely milled, so you don’t have to worry about looking cakey! I love applying a minimal amount with a beauty blender or powder puff! Get a minimal amount on your preferred applicator and pat the product all over your face! Focus on areas where you typically get sweaty and oily!

5. Select a long-lasting setting spray to seal the deal.

Last but not least, Kryolan’s Fixing Spray ($13.50, us.kroylan.com) is the magical touch that seals your makeup look. This spray creates an invisible protective film that prolongs your entire makeup all day long! The protective film keeps your face sweat-proof, and this is my secret weapon! Keep the spray about two feet from your face for an even application.

