White Substance Found in White House Leads to Evacuation

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Secret Service has opened an investigation after a white substance, suspected to be cocaine, was found in the White House on Sunday, resulting in a brief evacuation of the grounds.

President Joe Biden and his family were away at Camp David in Maryland when the substance was discovered. However, according to reports, it was found in the West Wing, where the President, Vice President and supporting staff offices reside. The area is also accessible to tour groups and serves as a storage unit for staff and guests to keep their cell phones.

A preliminary test has confirmed that the substance was cocaine, and the Secret Service will lead a full investigation to find out how the drug got into the building. According to reports, there are plans to review all White House cameras and entrance logs.