Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Custom Boxing Trunks Auctioned For $21K

A pair of custom boxing trunks worn by Gervonta “Tank” Davis was sold this week for $21,250 by auction house JOOPITER.
The shorts were made by the iconic Japanese Streetwear designer Nigo’s brand Human Made. It was a creative collaboration between Nigo, Davis, artist Steven Victor and musician Pharrell Williams.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
They were sold to an undisclosed buyer on Tuesday after 81 bids.
Davis wore the purple and green satin shorts in his blockbuster lightweight bout against Ryan Garcia in April, where he won with a TKO in the seventh round. Davis improved to 29-0 with all but two of his wins coming by virtue of a knockout.
According to Vogue, Profits from the auction benefit Black Ambition, a nonprofit founded by Williams that grants prizes to entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta Davis’ Florida Mansion
Gervonta “Tank” Davis To Serve Remainder Of Sentence In Baltimore Jail After Violating House Arrest
Florida Prosecutors Drop Battery Case Against Gervonta “Tank” Davis
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks
-
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28
-
Everything That Happened At Baltimore AFRAM 2023!