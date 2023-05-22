Florida Prosecutors Drop Battery Case Against Gervonta “Tank” Davis

It looks like Baltimore’s own boxing champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis is off the hook for his recent battery charge. Florida prosecutors on Monday dropped a charge of battery against him after a woman who claimed he slapped her, stated that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution.
Gervonta was arrested at his home on Dec. 27, 2022, after a woman called and stated that he had slapped her on the side of the head, leaving a small wound on the inside of her lip. He was later released after posting $1,000 bond.
