Five faculty members at an elementary school in Indiana have been charged after a teacher forced a student to eat his own vomit during lunch.
The disgusting and traumatizing incident happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, near Indianapolis.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Authorities were contacted in April about inappropriate behavior towards a 7-year-old boy during lunch. A search warrant lead to them pulling security footage that captured the ordeal on video.
The teacher who forced the vile act surrendered her teaching license. Among the five staff members who were charged, two were teachers. All five staff members involved were either fired or resigned.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Information from Cleveland 19 was used in this post. To see their initial report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Ron DeSantis Wants To Use ‘Deadly Force’ Against Migrants And End Birthright Citizenship
- Recreational Use Of Marijuana Will Officially Be Legal In Maryland This Weekend
- The Music Of Whitney Houston To Be Featured At The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra This July
Elementary Teacher Forces Student To Eat His Own Vomit, Staff Charged was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Former ‘RHOP’ Monique Samuels Files for Divorce from Chris Samuels
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Scottie Pippen Must Pay Ex-Wife Larsa Pippen Half of NBA Retirement Fund [WATCH]
-
Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Used Bidet Being Auctioned On eBay
-
YK Osiris Receives Backlash For Trying To Forcefully Kiss Sukihana [REACTIONS]
-
The Good, Bad, and Strange Fashions from the 2023 BET Awards
-
Red Carpet Rundown: 15 Unforgettable BET Award Red Carpet Looks
-
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies At 28