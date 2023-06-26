Drake Announces New Poetry Book and Album

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Drake fans want that old thing back! And they’re going to get it, too. He recently announced a new poetry book that he released with co-author Kenza Samir, who’s a longtime friend and songwriting collaborator. The book is called “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness”, and is a 168-page collection of poems about fame, romance and relationships.

Drake took to Instagram to make a post about the book and in the caption said:

“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life … our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”

Drake also took out ads in several newspapers that included QR codes that led to this website and message:

“I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

There was no mention of a release date for the album, so fans will just have to enjoy the poetry book in the meantime.