Drake Announces New Poetry Book and Album

Drake fans want that old thing back! And they’re going to get it, too. He recently announced a new poetry book that he released with co-author Kenza Samir, who’s a longtime friend and songwriting collaborator. The book is called “Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness”, and is a 168-page collection of poems about fame, romance and relationships.
Drake took to Instagram to make a post about the book and in the caption said:
“I don’t know if I have ever wanted people to buy or support something more in my life … our first book is available tmrw on @drakerelated and other select retailers.”
Drake also took out ads in several newspapers that included QR codes that led to this website and message:

“I made an album to go with the book. They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”
There was no mention of a release date for the album, so fans will just have to enjoy the poetry book in the meantime.

