Ne-Yo Hit with Tax Lien for Allegedly Owing $3M in Back Taxes

Published on June 21, 2023

The IRS does not play around when it comes to collecting its coins, and Ne-Yo is the latest on the agency’s hit list, as he’s been hit by a tax lien for allegedly owing $3 million in back taxes.

According to reports, the singer owes $3,166,811.68 for 2020, but the debt doesn’t stop there. Ne-Yo and his ex-wife, Crystal Renay, were also hit by a tax lien from a design company, Crowe Custom Countertops, for property work done in Georgia. Additionally, the former couple is reportedly facing another tax lien totaling $4,000 for unpaid taxes in Atlanta.

Unfortunately, the bills keep rolling in for Ne-Yo, too. In January, he and Crystal Renay finalized their divorce after seven years of marriage, and Ne-Yo has to cough up nearly $17,000 monthly for alimony and child support for the three children they share. Crystal Renay was also awarded $1.6 million in real estate holdings, along with a $150,000 car.

Ne-Yo

