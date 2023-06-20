R. Kelly Accuses Prison Of Neglecting Health “I’m Scared For My Life”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly who is currently serving 30 years in prison for sex trafficking, is reportedly dealing with some serious medical issues and the prisons medical staff is allegedly neglecting that. In audio obtained by RapHouseTV, R. Kelly can be heard talking about his prison’s alleged negligence in regards to blood clots discovered in his legs which resulted in him having surgery on his Achilles tendon. The singer claims that he’s “scared for his life” and that animals are treated better than him.

R Kelly said he doesn’t “deserve to die” and that “somebody miscommunicated or somebody took a guess at what’s going on with my leg.” He continued, adding “I’m not supposed to die this way. You’re not even supposed to take a chance on that.”