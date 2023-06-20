Unsealed Documents Reveal Tory Lanez’ Former Lawyer Advised Against “Kelsey Defense”

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The plot is still thickening in Tory Lanez’ case involving the shooting of fellow rapper Megan The Stallion. In a slew of emails released within unsealed documents pertaining to the case, Tory Lanez’ former lawyer, Shawn Holley, reveals her reasons for withdrawing from the trial three days before closing arguments.

These emails come after Lanez’ newest defense team’s latest attempt to get him a new trial, as they advised him to waive his attorney-client privileges. It’s looking like that has definitely backfired.

According to the unsealed documents, Holley reportedly advised against Tory Lanez blaming Megan’s best friend, Kelsey Harris, for the shooting incident, stating that she did not think it was a “viable strategy.” In her email to Tory, she goes on to say that she only saw that defense working if a specific witness, Jaquan Harris, testified in the affirmative, and even then, she was still very hesitant to move forward.

Additionally, during the trial, prosecutors implied that Holley was somehow involved in facilitating an arrangement between Lanez and Harris, where he would pay Harris in an attempt to keep their interests aligned in the case. In the released emails, Holley adamantly denies these claims saying:

“You and I both know that this never happened … in any event, the fact that these false allegations have been made about me — and that they are now evidence in the case — makes it a conflict (as an ethical/legal matter) for me to continue to represent you and, as a result, I am obligated to withdraw as your attorney.”

Holley also withdrew from Lanez’ case involving August Alsina.