Johns Hopkins University & Health System Investigating Recent Cybersecurity Attack

Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System announced that they are investigating a recent cybersecurity attack that affected their networks.

Officials said the breach was discovered on May 31 and Johns Hopkins says it took immediate steps to secure the systems.

Initial investigation revealed the breach impacted personal and financial information, including names, contact information, and billing records, according to the university website.

However, Hopkins says the attack has had no negative impact on the operations of either Johns Hopkins University or the Johns Hopkins Health System.

They are currently investigating the scope of the incident and will reach out to all those impacted in the coming weeks and plan to provide additional resources, including free access to credit monitoring.

For assistance enrolling in credit monitoring, please call (888) 703-9247 weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

