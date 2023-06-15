Bill Cosby Accused Of Sexual Assault By 9 More Women

Nine more women are accusing actor Bill Cosby of sexual assault! In a new lawsuit the women allege he used his “enormous power & fame to victimize them. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Nevada alleges that the women were individually drugged and assaulted between approximately 1979 and 1992 in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe homes, dressing rooms and hotels.
Bill Cosby has now been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women. He has denied all allegations involving sex crimes.
According to a new lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Janice and Lili are among the nine women accusing Cosby of a series of sexual assaults and batteries from 1979 to 1992 in Nevada.
The women claim some of the alleged incidents took place in Cosby’s suite in the same Las Vegas hotel.
