Cardi B Wins $350K in Tattoo Lawsuit

One thing about Big Bardi, she does not play when it comes to her legal affairs, and when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

Kevin Brophy, a man who attempted to sue Cardi B for his back tattoo being photoshopped into one of her album covers, has agreed to reimburse her $350,000 for the legal fees she acquired defending herself against the frivolous lawsuit.

According to Brophy, he was “devastated, humiliated and embarrassed” by his tattoo being plastered on the album cover Gangsta Bitch, but the jury ultimately rejected his case. His lawyers told a federal judge Monday that not only would he cough up $350,000, but that he would also voluntarily stop trying to push the case forward and waive any chance at an appeal in the future.

It sounds like Brophy is waving the white flag, probably because Cardi’s defense team was reportedly gearing up to demand all of her attorneys’ fees be paid, which would likely have cost Brophy way more than $350,000.