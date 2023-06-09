Rican Da Menace has come a long way from her early days in Baltimore, and her future looks incredibly bright. She has collaborated with prominent artists such as Moneybagg Yo, and her music continues to gain traction and recognition. Her fans eagerly anticipate her new releases, and there is no doubt that she will continue to push the boundaries and inspire a new generation of female rappers.

Riding the success of “DUMB” featuring Moneybagg Yo, the B-More rapper has just released her new single “No Problems” and she stops by the QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva to talk about her hometown. From the food to the music, hear Rican talk about East vs. West Baltimore and more.

The post Rican Da Menace Talks East & West Baltimore, Crab Legs & More appeared first on Black America Web.

