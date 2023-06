92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After being ordered to serve three months of home detention for a hit-and-run crash, Baltimore’s own boxing champ Gervonta Davis was taken into custody at Baltimore Central Booking on Thursday. The court hearing is described as “impromptu”, there is currently nothing official about the hearing on online court records.

CBS Baltimore reports,

Judge Althea Handy had ordered Davis to serve the remainder of his sentence in jail.