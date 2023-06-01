Jacky Oh, Mother Of DC Young Fly’s Children, Dies Following Plastic Surgery: Report

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Jacky Oh, the mother of the children of popular YouTube personality, actor and comedian DC Young Fly, has died, according to reports.

She was 32 years old.

Initial reports claim that Jacky Oh died following cosmetic surgery.

MORE: Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews

TMZ reported that Jacky Oh died in Florida and cited “a since-deleted social media post claimed she was in Miami to undergo a ‘mommy makeover.’”

Citing anonymous reports, The Source claimed in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon that Jacky Oh died “due to complications from plastic surgery.”

The reality TV actress, model, social media star and entrepreneur is best known for her appearances on the Wild ‘N Out game show.

Jacky Oh’s death was later confirmed by the Wild ‘N Out TV game show that launched her to fame.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild N’ Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed,” a BET Media Group spokesperson said in a statement posted to Instagram. “Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of the Wild N’ Out cast throughout five seasons. More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children. The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time.”

Who is Jacky Oh?

Born Jacklyn Smith, Jacky Oh began making a name for herself by being featured on Wild ‘N Out, on the set of which she met her future partner DC Young Fly in 2015.

Jacky Oh shared three young children with DC Youngfly: daughters Nova and Nala and son Prince, who was born just last year.

A video featuring Jacky Oh and her children was posted to her YouTube account five days ago.

This is a developing story that will be updated with additional information.

Plastic surgery-related deaths

Deaths following plastic surgery have become increasingly common.

In December, a Black woman traveled to the Dominican Republic for an unspecified surgical procedure before dying days later while recovering.

In 2017, another Black woman who underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift died in Florida following the surgical procedure.

Perhaps most famously, Kanye West’s mother Dr. Donda West died in 2007 after complications from liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast reduction surgery. Her death prompted investigations into her operating surgeon, Dr. Jan Adams, and her nephew and post-operation caregiver, Dr. Stephan Scroggins.

Adams said he believed Dr. West ingested as many as 20 Vicodin pills, aspirated food content into her lungs and subsequently died. A coroner report listed Dr. West’s cause of death as“pre-existing coronary artery disease” and “multiple post-operative factors following surgery” including constriction from her bandaging and the use of pain medication.

Both Adams and Scroggins were cleared of any wrongdoing.

While it was unclear what type of surgery Jacky Oh reportedly underwent, the Brazilian Butt Lift procedure has grown in popularity in recent years.

Last year, superstar rapper Cardi B warned against getting Brazilian Butt Lifts. She admitted to undergoing the procedure in a basement apartment in New York City for $800. She said the person who performed the surgery was not a doctor and ended up going to jail over the death of one of their patients.

