The Only Black Republican Senator to Run for President in 2024

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black Republican in the U.S. Senate, officially files to run for president in the 2024 election, according to the Federal Election Commission’s website.
While he has made his grandfather’s work in the cotton fields of the deep south a part of his political identity, saying “my grandfather went from picking cotton to watching his grandson pick a seat in Congress and then the United States Senate,” he rejects the idea that this country is inherently racist.
His candidacy “will test whether a more optimistic vision of America’s future can resonate with GOP voters”.
Scott’s, 57, team highlights his most recent triumph as a political strength. After a landslide victory in November, defeating his Democratic opponent by more than 20 percentage points, he was reelected in South Carolina. With such success in the State, some are expecting that he can maintain this momentum on a larger scale in the 2024 nationwide election.
