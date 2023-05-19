Report: Two People Charged In Connection With Road Rage Murder Of Woman In Essex

Baltimore County Police announced that two people have been charged in the fatal shooting of a woman in Essex earlier this month over what investigators believe was a road rage incident.
Police said 29-year-old Rylan Harris and 28-year-old Darashea Gross have both been charged with first-degree murder.
Harris also faces assault and gun-related charges.
Officers responded around 4:58 p.m. on May 5 to the area where Route 702 connects with Marlyn Avenue for what was reported as a crash.
On the scene, they found 29-year-old Shalia Hendrix suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle.
Hendrix was rushed to a hospital, where she died.
Harris and Gross were arrested May 17, and are currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
