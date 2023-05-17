Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near a school in Northeast Baltimore.

According to reports, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 1400 block of Exeter Hall Avenue, near The Stadium School.

On the scene, officers found an unidentified body in the late stages of decomposition.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.