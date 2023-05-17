Local

Report: Decomposed Body Found Near School In Northeast Baltimore

Published on May 17, 2023

New York Yankees v Baltimore Orioles

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

Baltimore Police are investigating after a body was found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area near a school in Northeast Baltimore.

According to reports, around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday officers were called to the 1400 block of Exeter Hall Avenue, near The Stadium School.

On the scene,  officers found an unidentified body in the late stages of decomposition.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Homicide detectives are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

