Halle Bailey Gives Us Chills As She Performs “Part Of Your World” For Disney Night On American Idol

The perfect Ariel, indeed.
Ahead of the May 26 release of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie, Halle Bailey took to the Idol stage for a live performance of “Part of Your World” and it gave us everything we needed!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
See for yourself below:
As always, she looked as beautiful as she sounded, dressed in a shimmery blue gown with the Magic Kingdom’s castle behind her.
Her rendition of “Part Of Your World” serves as the lead single from the live action remake of the classic The Little Mermaid.
Additionally, the soundtrack for the live-action remake is set to feature new recordings of many of the songs Disney music vets Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote for the 1989 film.
Menken also partnered with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs for the movie, three of which will appear in the movie. The fourth is set to be arrive as DVD extra,
The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters next week, on May 26.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
11 jaw dropping looks from the world premiere of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”
Thot Triton? See The Funniest Reactions To Ariel’s Biracial Sisters In ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Film
A World Reimagined: Check Out A New Featurette From Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Ahead Of Its Release
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Report: Woman Shot & Killed While Driving on 702 In Essex
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next
-
Chrisean Rock Shares 20 Weeks Pregnancy Update: ‘I’m Blessed N Highly Favored’
-
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized 'Pray for Jamie’
-
Our Favorite 2023 Met Gala Moments Inspired By Timeless Karl Lagerfeld Looks [Gallery]