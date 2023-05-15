Halle Bailey Gives Us Chills As She Performs “Part Of Your World” For Disney Night On American Idol

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The perfect Ariel, indeed.

Ahead of the May 26 release of Disney’s live-action The Little Mermaid movie, Halle Bailey took to the Idol stage for a live performance of “Part of Your World” and it gave us everything we needed!

See for yourself below:

As always, she looked as beautiful as she sounded, dressed in a shimmery blue gown with the Magic Kingdom’s castle behind her.

Her rendition of “Part Of Your World” serves as the lead single from the live action remake of the classic The Little Mermaid.

Additionally, the soundtrack for the live-action remake is set to feature new recordings of many of the songs Disney music vets Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote for the 1989 film.

Menken also partnered with Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs for the movie, three of which will appear in the movie. The fourth is set to be arrive as DVD extra,

The Little Mermaid arrives in theaters next week, on May 26.

