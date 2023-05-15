HBO Starz “Power Book II: Ghost” Final Episodes Leak Online

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Now how did the final episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” end up on Beyonce’s internet? That’s the question that everyone’s asking. Over the weekend, a mysterious YouTube link started to go viral of the popular series’ final two episodes, and we don’t know what was the bigger deal – the actual episodes or the fact that they leaked.

Show fans and actors alike reacted to the leak, including 50 Cent, the show’s creator and executive producer saying:

“Give it up for the only network that leaks its biggest shows. 👏👏👏great work guys! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi”

This isn’t the first time episodes have leaked. Back in 2017, Power episodes appeared on Facebook, and even though 50 Cent denied the network’s allegations that he leaked them himself, he later admitted to it when the network’s ratings increased by 10%.

We may not know who leaked the episodes then or now, but we do know 50 Cent is planning to build his own production studios, even though the series has been renewed for a fourth season with HBO Starz. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the episodes when and where we can.