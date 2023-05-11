Persia's Picks

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Named Their Son After Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

Published on May 11, 2023

We now know the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first born and its giving iconic vibes! The new parents names their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers, a nod to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA. This actually doesn’t come as a big surprise considering A$AP is named after another rap legend Rakim.

A$AP Rocky also said before Wu-Tang Clan is one of his biggest musical influences and even released a song called “Wu-Tang Forever,” so it was only right!

Rihanna may have first dibs on their second baby name, we shall see!

