Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Named Their Son After Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA

We now know the name of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first born and its giving iconic vibes! The new parents names their baby boy RZA Athelston Mayers, a nod to Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA. This actually doesn’t come as a big surprise considering A$AP is named after another rap legend Rakim.
A$AP Rocky also said before Wu-Tang Clan is one of his biggest musical influences and even released a song called “Wu-Tang Forever,” so it was only right!
Rihanna may have first dibs on their second baby name, we shall see!
