Baltimore Ravens To Release 2023 Schedule Thursday

Officials announced that The Baltimore Ravens’ 2023 schedule will be released at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

At that time, fans will learn how many primetime games the Ravens will play and the dates they will play their opponents.

The dates, TV schedules and preseason schedules will be determined tomorrow as well.

The NFL announced early Wednesday morning that Ravens will face the Tennessee Titans in London at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. The game will be televised on NFL Network.

Additionally, the Ravens will host the following teams at M&T Bank Stadium: the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

The will also play away at Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers.

