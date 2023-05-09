Remy Ma, K. Michelle, To Headline 2023 Baltimore Pride

Baltimore Pride is back and the celebration is going to be lit this year.
The 2023 celebrations are set to begin June 19 and will run through June 25 and this year’s festivities will be headlined by rapper Remy Ma and singer K Michelle.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Both entertainers are set to perform on the final day.
The theme this year is “One Heart, One Love, One Pride,” and is hosted by the Pride Center of Maryland.
“As program manager of the Pride Center Of Maryland, I am looking forward to Pride 2023,” says Ursula Franklin, Program Manager of Pride Center of Maryland. “We have a ton of events, performers, vendors, and so much more, who help highlight the beautiful community of Baltimore and to fill us with joy in a time we all need it. Make sure you join us this year in June 2023!”
To purchase tickets and to view the full lineup of events, click here for details and to purchase tickets.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Remy Ma Oozes Retro Vibes In FUBU Overalls At A 90s Themed Birthday Party
Lil Durk Announces New Project “Almost Healed” Credits His Kids, India Royale, For His Healing Journey
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next
-
Exclusive: Baltimore School Under Fire After Photo Surfaces
-
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Sierra Gates’ Daughter Wears Stunning Brides By Nona Gown To Prom
-
Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized 'Pray for Jamie’