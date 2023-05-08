Lizzo Postpones Shows Over Health Concerns, Fans Worried Baltimore May Be Next

Popstar Lizzo recently canceled multiple concerts over health concerns in the last week, and Baltimore fans are wondering if our city may be next.
The entertainer is set to perform Tuesday night at the newly-renovated CFG Bank Arena, but said in an Instagram post, she shared she was feeling unwell with flu-like symptoms.
Check it out below:
She also shared that though she hasn’t tested positive for COVID-19, but did test positive for strep throat.
She plans on rescheduling both shows she in Hartford, CT and Montreal.
At this time, it remains unclear whether Lizzo is feeling ready to perform.
Wishing her a speedy recovery and stay with us for any updates.
