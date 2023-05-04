Lamar Jackson To Address The Media For The First Time Since Signing His Record Setting Contract

For the first time since signing his record-setting contract, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will address the media.
Last week, it was announced that The Ravens and Jackson agreed to a $260 million, five-year deal with $185 million in guaranteed money.
The 2019 NFL MVP will keep Jackson in Baltimore for the foreseeable future and ends a contract negotiation saga.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
The Ravens made the announcement of the deal hours before the first round of the NFL draft. Then they took Boston College receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick, giving Jackson another playmaker with a lot of potentials.
Lamar Jackson will be joined by Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta and Ravens Coach Joh Harbaugh at a press conference that will begin at 12:30 p.m.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE LOCAL NEWS…
Report: Baltimore Ravens & Lamar Jackson Agree To 5-Year, $260M Contract Extension
‘Lamar’ Trends on Twitter Following Historic Jalen Hurts Deal
Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Teases Exclusive Interview
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Prom Rundown: Erica Dixon And Tammy Rivera’s Daughters Nailed Their Prom Looks
-
Owings Mills Residents Wins $1 Million Scratch-Off Prize
-
Legs For Days: Zaya Wade Slays In A Mini Miu Miu Sweater Dress
-
Pusha T’s Wife, Virginia Williams, Reveals She Felt Like An ‘Oddball’ Compared To Other Rappers’ Wives
-
Simone Biles Responds To Trolls After They Criticize Her Edges In Her Wedding Photos
-
Where To Find The Best Birria Tacos In Baltimore