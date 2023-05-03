Persia's Picks

Boosie Announces That He’s Cancer Free

Published on May 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti And Lil Boosie In Concert

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Rapper Boosie hopped on Instagram to deliver some amazing news, he’s cancer free! Boosie first announced that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had surgery where  he successfully removed the cancer in his kidney. In 2021, he announced that he was cancer free and his latest check up shows even greater news he’s still cancer free!

CANCER FREE! GOD [is] GREAT, BUT HE [TESTS] YOUR FAITH ALL THE TIME!” he wrote. “I was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today, but I was told he passed last year. Thank [you], Dr. Wood, for always making me laugh when I was down. [You] were the best.”

 

More from 92 Q
Close