Boosie Announces That He’s Cancer Free

Rapper Boosie hopped on Instagram to deliver some amazing news, he’s cancer free! Boosie first announced that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and had surgery where he successfully removed the cancer in his kidney. In 2021, he announced that he was cancer free and his latest check up shows even greater news he’s still cancer free!
CANCER FREE! GOD [is] GREAT, BUT HE [TESTS] YOUR FAITH ALL THE TIME!” he wrote. “I was ready to see my cancer doctor/surgeon today, but I was told he passed last year. Thank [you], Dr. Wood, for always making me laugh when I was down. [You] were the best.”
