Rick Ross Neighbors Attempt To Block His Annual Event

It seems that Rick Ross is that neighbor that you don’t want to have. With the Rapper’s farm animals and lavish events, the neighbors are hoping they can stop anymore of the shenanigans at his Georgia compound.

The Boss was preparing for his second annual Concert & Car Show on his property which will be headlined by Lil Wayne, but neighbors have signed a petition to block him from having this year’s event.

According to WSB-TV, during their boarding meeting on April 25th, one person shared “I have the petitions here that we signed. We feel locked out. It took me 40 minutes to get out of my subdivision.

While some have signed the petition, others have just decided to go on vacation during the show to avoid the thousands of people coming to the neighborhood. If it’s already throngs of people descending on the community, can you imagine how crazy it will be when Wayne is scheduled to be there to perform?

Rozay’s second annual, Promise Land Car & Bike Show, is set to be held June 3rd in Fayetteville, Georgia.

This isn’t the first time his neighbors have had a problem with Rick Ross. You can see that story, HERE.