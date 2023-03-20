Rick Ross Buffaloes Causing Trouble In The Neighborhood

God forgives, but apparently Rozay’s neighbors probably won’t.
It seems that Rick Ross’ estate down in Georgia is causing him more problems than he was expecting. The Maybach Music boss purchases Evander Holyfields 235 acre estate in 2014 and ever since, he’s been stocking his farmland area with horses, a bull and buffaloes.
Rick Ross loves his Buffaloes pic.twitter.com/0hxxE3a4YB
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 12, 2022
It seems that the buffaloes have been causing his neighbors the most problem, as she has been complaining about the animals messing up her yard and she’s worried about her children’s safety.
According to reports, the neighbor did tried to confront the “Boss” but ended up with a dispute with someone on his team. She also tried to call the police but they didn’t make a report citing that it was a civil dispute.
