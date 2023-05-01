92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Every now and then Vice President Kamala Harris trades in her suits and chucks for a glamorous gown and a fresh silk press.

Our VP attended the White House Correspondence Dinner this past weekend, in a blue custom Sergio Hudson dress that fit her perfectly.

The blue, long-sleeve dress featured structured shoulders and was perfectly altered to hit the top of her black pumps. She accessorized with tear-drop earrings and a black clutch purse. And, of course, her hair was styled in her signature silk press look.

Sergio Hudson is known for incorporating bold colors and fun patterns into his designs. He’s also known for his classic silhouettes and elegant separates that have been worn by everyone from Former First Lady Michelle Obama to Megan Thee Stallion.

Although Vice President Kamala Harris prefers to keep things casual, she looks terrific whenever she dresses things up. And who better to create this impeccable presidential look than the designer responsible for some of the Former First Lady’s best ensembles?

What do you think? Are you loving our VP’s sequins dress at the White House Correspondence Dinner?

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris Sparkles In Sergio Hudson At The White House Correspondence Dinner was originally published on hellobeautiful.com