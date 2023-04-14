B-360 Talks Dirt Bike Park Being Built In Baltimore

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It’s no question whether or not if Baltimore is about that “Bike Life”; it’s embedded in our culture. If you haven’t heard of any other Dirt Bikes groups, you have definitely familiar with the 12 O’Clock Boys. While many seem to connect dirt bike riding to apart of the problems in the city, B-360 is changing the narrative around that.

The founder of B-360, Brittany Young, created the organization due to losing her younger brother to the system for riding a dirt bike. “I was fed up. I wanted to make sure that for non-violent offenses that people get programs and not go to prison.”

This morning, Brittany and some her school aged teachers joined The AM Clique to talk about their upcoming dirt bike part that will be built here in Baltimore (funding is still needed), the classes that will be taught to help others understand dirt bike riding, their upcoming summer camp and how girls can be riders too.

Press Play on the interview below.