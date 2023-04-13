Man Dies After Being Pushed Onto Metro Tracks In Downtown Baltimore

Baltimore police have identified the man who died after being pushed onto metro tracks Wednesday.
Police say 28-year-old Christopher Foster died from electrocution after being pushed on the Shot Tower platform in Downtown Baltimore.
The suspect only identified as a man fled the scene police said.
Anyone who has additional information about this incident should contact detectives at 410-396-2100. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
