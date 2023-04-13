Persia's Picks

Nicki Minaj Set To Star In Animated Series "Lady Danger"

Published on April 13, 2023

The queen of the babrz is back on the TV! Nicki Minaj is set to star in a new series  called Lady Danger, an animated series produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & TV. Nicki will not only serve as executive producer but also will be voicing the lead role. The series will follow a betrayed government field agent who was left for dead by her team. She is resurrected by Lady Danger (Nicki Minaj), “an Afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).” According to Deadline, the series will air on Amazon’s Freevee.

