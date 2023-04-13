Nicki Minaj Set To Star In Animated Series “Lady Danger”

The queen of the babrz is back on the TV! Nicki Minaj is set to star in a new series called Lady Danger, an animated series produced by 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & TV. Nicki will not only serve as executive producer but also will be voicing the lead role. The series will follow a betrayed government field agent who was left for dead by her team. She is resurrected by Lady Danger (Nicki Minaj), “an Afrofuturistic ass-kicking Agent of B.O.O.T.I (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention).” According to Deadline, the series will air on Amazon’s Freevee.
