Persia's Picks

Rolling Loud Miami Lineup Features Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, City Girls & More

Published on April 12, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
A$AP Rocky & Klarna

Source: Klarna / Klarna

Following the announcement that Rolling Loud wont be returning to New York in 2023, the organizers are still giving us a huge festival in Miami. Some of the biggest names will be hitting the stage, from Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, City Girls, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray & more! The festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from July 21-23. Check out the full lineup below,

More from 92 Q
Close