Rolling Loud Miami Lineup Features Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, City Girls & More

Following the announcement that Rolling Loud wont be returning to New York in 2023, the organizers are still giving us a huge festival in Miami. Some of the biggest names will be hitting the stage, from Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, City Girls, A$AP Rocky, Coi Leray & more! The festival returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens from July 21-23. Check out the full lineup below,
