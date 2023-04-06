Boo’d Up: Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Enjoy A Romantic Vacation Together

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lori Harvey and her boo Damson Idris are still going strong.

Earlier this week, the 26-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories showing the couple enjoying their time together on a romantic vacation, and we can’t get enough!

The SKN CEO shared a few snippets of her and her beau spending time together on a tropical island. In one photo, the beauty shared a picture of her reflection in a golf cart mirror as the actor planted a sweet kiss on the side of her head.

In other photos, the couple shared snapshots from their time on the beach. The social media influencer rocked an orange bikini and straw hat while she and the British actor soaked up some rays in the sun.

Check out one of the couple’s posts below as shared by both Damson and Lori’s social media fan pages.

The romantic vacation comes after rumors circulated on the Internet just a few weeks ago that the couple had already called it quits. Soon after, both Lori and Damson shut down those rumors, and now it looks like their love is stronger than ever.

Beauties, what do you think about Lori and Damson’s romantic vacation?

