Downtown Baltimore Association Hosting “Spring Break Skate” Pop-Up

The weather is beautiful and a perfect chance to enjoy the Charm City.
The Downtown Baltimore Association is hosting a “Spring break skate” pop-up event and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.
Officials say the goal is to get people back to the downtown area. The skate pop-up will be there until April 8.
Tickets start at $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Additionally, skate rentals will cost you five dollars.
