Local

Downtown Baltimore Association Hosting “Spring Break Skate” Pop-Up

Published on April 5, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Roller blade generic

Source: KevinDerrick / Getty

The weather is beautiful and a perfect chance to enjoy the Charm City.

The Downtown Baltimore Association is hosting a “Spring break skate” pop-up event and people of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Officials say the goal is to get people back to the downtown area. The skate pop-up will be there until April 8.

Tickets start at $10 for adults and $8 for kids. Additionally, skate rentals will cost you five dollars.

For more info, click here. 

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

 

SEE ALSO

More from 92 Q
Close